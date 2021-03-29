Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 175,079 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,079 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $41,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7,977.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.88. 9,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

