Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 214,787 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2,323.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,787 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.6% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $68,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

