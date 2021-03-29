Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.