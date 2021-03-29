Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
VOD opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
