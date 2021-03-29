Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,714. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

