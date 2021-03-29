Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 37,900 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

