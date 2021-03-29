Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

