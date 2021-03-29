Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 4,200 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

