Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $947,000 Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

