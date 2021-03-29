Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

