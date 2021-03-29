Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.09 Million Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apache by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apache by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.