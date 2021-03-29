Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Yelp were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $241,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

