Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,700 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $18,349,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR opened at $223.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.88. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

