Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,695,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCTY opened at $0.00 on Monday. Videolocity International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Videolocity International alerts:

Videolocity International Company Profile

Videolocity International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a Chinese management education and consulting firm in the People's Republic of China. The company provides consulting, educational, and training curricula focusing on government management training, administrative party cadres training, women cadres training, councilors training, and training of Communist Party members and community neighborhood committee cadres.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Videolocity International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videolocity International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.