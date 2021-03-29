VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CFO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

