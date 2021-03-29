VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
CFO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $67.39.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.