VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,850,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 29,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. 79,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,583. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

