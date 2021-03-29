ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,768,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,528 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $363,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 513,568 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 479,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.26.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $48.23 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

