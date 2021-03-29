Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

