VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $5,128.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,040.62 or 1.00137075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00034085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001313 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,566,944 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

