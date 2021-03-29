VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

VEREIT has decreased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VEREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 155.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect VEREIT to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $38.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

