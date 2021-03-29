VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,734 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VEREIT worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 575,143 shares during the last quarter.

VER opened at $38.53 on Monday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

