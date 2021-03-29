Vera Bradley’s (VRA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $417,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,085,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,352,871 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,228. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

