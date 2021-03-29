Velas 1-Day Volume Hits $10.64 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Velas token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $284.91 million and $10.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001359 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

