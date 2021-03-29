Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Varian Medical Systems worth $46,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,769,000 after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,600,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,193,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,352. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.