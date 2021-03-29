Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Paul John Balson

Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 137.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

