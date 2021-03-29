Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 689,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.64 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

