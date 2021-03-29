Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4,365.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,436 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 396,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

