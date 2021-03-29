VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (REIT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18 on April 19th

VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

