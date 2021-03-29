Valley Forge Capital Management LP Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 10.9% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $117,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.78. 200,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The company has a market cap of $419.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day moving average is $206.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

