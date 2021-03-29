V-ID Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00609809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

