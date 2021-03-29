V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.65.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

