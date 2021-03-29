Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $332,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,310,000 after purchasing an additional 507,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 67,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.68. 8,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.93.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

