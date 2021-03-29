Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 281,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in McDonald’s by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

