Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.80. 8,501,850 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

