Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.5% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.