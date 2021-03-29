Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $557,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.81. 78,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,196. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

