Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AT&T by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,534,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,184 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 549,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.