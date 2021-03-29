Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.83. 23,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,684. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

