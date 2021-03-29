UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 241.21 and a beta of 2.18. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

