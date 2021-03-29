Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 136.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.