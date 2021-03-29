United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Lowered by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,678 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up 14.3% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $48,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 48,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $171.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.