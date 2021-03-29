United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Trading Up 3.6%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.07 and last traded at $135.07. Approximately 8 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $763.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 10,729 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.80 per share, with a total value of $1,499,914.20. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $360,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock valued at $889,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.