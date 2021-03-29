United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Decreased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in United Rentals by 731.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $331.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.