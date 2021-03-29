United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.92. 86,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,532. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.35 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

