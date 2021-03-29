United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $167.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.35 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

