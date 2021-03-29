United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €39.86 ($46.89).

ETR:UTDI opened at €34.62 ($40.73) on Friday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

