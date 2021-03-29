United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.49. The company had a trading volume of 173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average of $189.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $121.77 and a 12 month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

