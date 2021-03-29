United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 43,178 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,178 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $73,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.34. 5,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

