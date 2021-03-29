United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $85,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.41. 113,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,883. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $268.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

