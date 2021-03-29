United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $126,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.64. 193,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

