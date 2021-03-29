United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $55.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,891 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,187,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,393,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.44. 5,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

